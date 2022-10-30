Police investigate suspicious death near Manchester mall

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police are investigating a suspicious death on South Willow Street, near the Mall of New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said there was a suspicious death on the street Saturday afternoon.

Manchester Police later posted on social media, asking everyone to avoid the South Willow Street area "while first responders work."

There is police activity on South Willow St in the area of the mall. Please avoid the area while first responders work. We will update when appropriate. pic.twitter.com/tiJRPDJHC2 — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) October 29, 2022

An area around a tractor-trailer truck was secured and there was a tent set up while police investigated Saturday night. Police directed all inquiries to the attorney general.

No other information was released.