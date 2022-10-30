Police investigate suspicious death near Manchester mall
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police are investigating a suspicious death on South Willow Street, near the Mall of New Hampshire.
New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said there was a suspicious death on the street Saturday afternoon.
Manchester Police later posted on social media, asking everyone to avoid the South Willow Street area "while first responders work."
An area around a tractor-trailer truck was secured and there was a tent set up while police investigated Saturday night. Police directed all inquiries to the attorney general.
No other information was released.
