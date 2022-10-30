Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate suspicious death near Manchester mall

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police investigate suspicious death near Manchester mall
Police investigate suspicious death near Manchester mall 01:01

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police are investigating a suspicious death on  South Willow Street, near the Mall of New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said there was a suspicious death on the street Saturday afternoon.

Manchester Police later posted on social media, asking everyone to avoid the South Willow Street area "while first responders work."

An area around a tractor-trailer truck was secured and there was a tent set up while police investigated Saturday night. Police directed all inquiries to the attorney general.

No other information was released.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 9:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.