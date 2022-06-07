Watch CBS News
Suspects sought in alleged gift card elder scam in Franklin

FRANKLIN - Franklin police are looking for two people who may be involved in an elder scam.

On May 26, surveillance cameras at the Target stores in Braintree and Woburn captured the suspects, who had picked up about $2,000 worth of merchandise that was ordered online.

Police said they paid for the items with gift cards obtained through an email scam targeting a senior citizen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin Police Department.

