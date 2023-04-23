Suspect wanted in aggravated knife assault on Warren Street in Roxbury
ROXBURY - Boston Police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault earlier this month in Roxbury.
The aggravated assault with a knife happened late in the afternoon on April 10 on Warren Street. Police said the suspect is known to frequent the Washington Street Park Mall and the surrounding area.
Anyone with any information can report anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS.
