"Survivor" fan experience to open at Boston bar for Season 49

There's a new fan experience coming to one of Boston's most iconic sports bars where the game on the TVs is less about scoring points and more about surviving. The Greatest Bar, just steps away from TD Garden, is home to a new immersive experience for fans of the hit show, "Survivor."

The "Survivor Ultimate Fan Cafe," has taken over the top two floors of the bar with a temporary new bar design, menu, and real survivor challenges that guests can play. It opens to the public on Tuesday.

Starting this week on Wednesday nights, the "cafe" will host "Survivor" watch parties as Season 49 of the show is set to kick off.

Rob Mariano, better known as "Boston Rob," is a fan favorite from "Survivor." He's competed five times and even won a season. But before his days on the island, Mariano was making drinks at The Greatest Bar while attending Boston University.

"I remember good times. That's what I remember. The bartenders back in the early 2000s had as much fun as the patrons and it was always a party," Mariano said.

Castaway from Massachusetts

When viewers from Greater Boston tune in this season, they will find one of their own on the screen.

Shannon Fairweather, 28 of Wakefield, will be competing this season for the $1 million prize. She says being on the show has been a dream of hers since she was a child.

"The show experience is something I have dreamed about my whole life," she said. "It almost feels like I am getting married or something. The experience fulfills more than you could ever imagine."

Entry tickets start at $30 and include a $10 food and beverage credit for use during the 90-minute reservation.