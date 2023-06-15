Watch CBS News
Bear climbs into passenger seat of New Hampshire company's van

SUNAPEE, N.H. – Employees at a New Hampshire glass company had an unexpected coworker on the job Wednesday.

The owner of American Plate Glass shared video showing a bear that hopped through an open window and took a seat in a van while workers looked on in disbelief nearby.

"He went through the window! My window's all the way down," one man can be heard saying.

New employee at American Plate Glass today.

The van was parked at a job site in Sunapee at the time.

"Stop eating my nuts!" another shouts at the bear, while the intruder was snacking on a bag of nuts that were inside the van.

After several minutes in the passenger seat, the bear climbed out the widnow and headed off into the woods as the workers went scrambling to a safe distance.

"Alright mister bear you had your fun," one man says. "Go, Boo Boo. And Boo Boo, leave the pic-i-nic basket alone."

