Full closure of Sumner Tunnel gets shorter timetable for this summer

BOSTON - The full closure of the Sumner Tunnel for construction this summer won't last as long as originally planned, MassDOT said Thursday.

Instead of shutting down from May to early September, the new schedule calls for the tunnel to close to traffic between July 5 and August 31.

Another full closure in 2024 will also happen between July and August.

Highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the new closure timetable is "basically half as long" as originally planned.

"Since launching the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project last year, we have been working closely with our contractor to identify every opportunity to reduce traffic impacts," he said in a statement. "Breaking up the full closure for only eight and a half weeks this summer rather than four months significantly benefits regional travelers, local businesses, and area residents."

Since last summer, the tunnel has closed for 26 weekends as part of the restoration project.