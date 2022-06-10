East Boston residents worried about traffic when Sumner Tunnel closes

EAST BOSTON - East Boston resident Meg Grady says her whole neighborhood has become a series of roadblocks.

"Every street we have some sort of detour, or the road blocked off. We don't have enough police details. We have major sewer, mechanical, utility upgrades," Grady said.

Now, she fears the closure of the Sumner Tunnel will create a perfect traffic storm, preventing her from getting around.

"I'm already adjusting my schedule in preparation for it," she said.

Starting Friday night, the tunnel that carries vehicles from Logan Airport and East Boston to downtown will be closed 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday mornings. The Sumner is scheduled to be closed for 36 weekends total, except on major holidays.

In phase two of the project, the tunnel will be closed completely from May 2023 to September 2023.

The problem is the 88-year-old tunnel is deteriorating and needs a major renovation. Traffic will be rerouted through the Ted Williams Tunnel or winding routes through Revere and Chelsea.

WBZ clocked the detour sending vehicles from East Boston up Bennington Street to the Ted Williams Tunnel. Compared to a three-minute drive through the Sumner Tunnel, the detour took 19 minutes.

Employees at Meridian Food Market in East Boston worry the time difference will be devastating for their deliveries.

"We'll probably lose a good percentage of business because of the tunnel," said co-owner Freddie Noviello.

MassDOT admits increased traffic congestion is unavoidable for the two-year $157 million restoration project. It is encouraging people to avoid driving altogether and take the Blue Line subway.