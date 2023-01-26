Demolition work in Sumner Tunnel to cause 'noise and vibration' for neighbors

BOSTON - Upcoming demolition work in the Sumner Tunnel could be disruptive to people in the immediate area.

MassDOT said the heavy construction needed to remove the ceiling on the East Boston side of the tunnel will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

"Given the tunnel ceiling's proximity to homes and businesses, it is expected that ceiling demolition will create vibration and noise in the immediate area," MassDOT said.

Demolition work may also need to continue next weekend, the agency said. Work could be halted if the noise exceeds "established levels of disruption."

The work is still part of Phase 1 of the Sumner Tunnel restoration project, which has required weekend closures of the nearly 100-year-old tunnel since last June. The tunnel will completely close in mid-May for four months to fast-track work.