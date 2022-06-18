After spike in drownings in 2021, Massachusetts increases lifeguards on duty

BOSTON - The state will be increasing lifeguard hours in nearly 30 swimming areas across the state it announced Friday.

After last summer's spike in drownings and lifeguard hiring incentives offered earlier this year, the state said lifeguards will be on duty from 10:15 a.m. to 5:45 a.m. either five or seven days a week, depending on the location.

"Safety at our waterfronts is of the utmost priority to the Baker-Polito Administration and we continue to recruit lifeguards who are dedicated to ensuring residents and visitors are able to experience these exceptional waterfronts in a safe environment all season long," said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card.

Since Memorial Day Weekend, DCR-designated swimming areas have been performing water quality testing. These locations also have ropes and buoys in place, indicating where individuals should swim. However, DCR said that while lifeguards will be on duty, people should still practice water safety.