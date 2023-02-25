Watch CBS News
A rite of Spring passage, Sullivan's Castle Island opens for the season

BOSTON - There are a handful of rites of Spring passage in Boston: Red Sox opening day, the swans parading their way back into the Public Garden, the cherry blossoms decorating the Esplanade, and the opening of Sullivan's on Castle Island.

Despite the bitter temperatures in the forecast Saturday, and the probability of snow early in the week, Sullivan's opened its doors for the season, nearly a month before Spring's true arrival.

NOW OPEN 🍀 Despite the colder temps, locals (and seagulls) are still flocking to get their hands on our classic menu...

Sullivan's has been serving generations of seasonal customers at its counter since 1951. 

There are sure to be weather-hardy customers waiting for their favorite hot dogs and French fries during Saturday's first lunch service of the year.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 8:45 AM

