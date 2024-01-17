Sugar Factory arrives in Boston hoping to give you an "over the top" experience

BOSTON - The Sugar Factory has arrived in Boston. The nationally-known restaurant chain opens in Quincy Market this week.

It brings all the A-list qualities, in a family-friendly environment. If you're looking for an extravagant experience with a chance that you may rub elbows with some celebrities, this is your spot.

"We do so many different types of events and celebrations. Sweet Sixteens, bachelorette parties, bridal showers, baby showers. This pink room exclusively, can be rented out. It has a private bar. Everything is in pink, we have party packages and, honestly, who wouldn't want to have a sweet 16 at the Sugar Factory," event manager Nahalia Thomas told WBZ-TV.

So be ready for over the top libations, like the Boston Cannoli milk shake and the Cookie Monster Insane milk shake.

There's also the West Coast Sunset featured by Kendall Jenner, a peachy lemonade drink, and the crazy monster burgers, like the Flaming Hot Cheetos Burger.

"It has a layer of fried cheese coated in Cheetos dust and then we have our French fries with the hot Cheetos in it," Thomas said.

The wow factor will be there with plenty of Instagram moments.

"Over the top is important. I feel like, boring, you are never going to remember boring. So over the top lets you remember that experience. You're like, 'Oh yeah, I went to that Sugar Factory and did X-Y-Z,'" Thomas said.

"Everybody walks in and they're just like, 'Wow!' We definitely give that 'wow' factor. We worked so hard on this restaurant You know I am so glad that we opened and it's just heartwarming knowing that everyone is just as excited as we are."