Sudbury latest town to see Indian families targeted by thieves

SUDBURY - Sudbury is the latest town to see break-ins targeting Indian and South Asian families.

Sudbury Police said that between Sunday and Thursday, two homeowners, one on Twin Pond Lane and one on Cudworth Lane, reported break-ins upon returning from vacation.

Police said the breaks-ins show similarities with a recent thefts in other towns. In both cases, the homeowners were of Indian descent and the homes were unoccupied. Entry was gained through a second-floor window in both homes.

Investigators are looking into similar incidents in Lincoln, Billerica, Natick, Weston, Wellesley, Easton and North Attleboro.

Residents are being warned to take precautions if they are going on vacation, including leaving lights on, locking all windows and doors (including the garage door), activating the alarm system, asking neighbors to keep an eye on empty homes and refraining from posting vacation plans on social media.