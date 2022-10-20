Watch CBS News
Strict parenting linked to higher rate of depression in kids

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Parents may want to think twice about being too strict with their kids.

Researchers in Belgium compared two groups of teens ages 12-16.

One group reported good parenting, in other words, they said their parents were supportive and gave them autonomy. 

The other group reported strict parenting, with physical punishment and psychological manipulation. 

They found the teens who reported a harsh upbringing had chemical changes in their DNA which have been associated with depression.

It's not clear whether these kids will necessarily develop major depression later in life, but adverse childhood experiences often have life-long consequences for both mental and physical well-being.

