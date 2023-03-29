Watch CBS News
Local News

Students at Johnson Middle School in Walpole create daily newscast

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Students at Walpole middle school do daily newscast
Students at Walpole middle school do daily newscast 02:52

WALPOLE - Students at Johnson Middle School in Walpole are taking a hands-on approach to their morning announcements by creating a daily newscast.

The students take turns as anchors and producers to put together the newscasts. In addition to the morning announcements, they also share the daily lunch menu and do special features like Trivia Tuesday and Wisdom Wednesday. They even put together a blooper reel.

"It is the best part of my day, the kids come in excited, they love being on the news, they love to share the information with the other kids, and it's just really exciting for us," said B.J. Burke, the school's digital learning teacher.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 9:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.