Students at Johnson Middle School in Walpole create daily newscast

WALPOLE - Students at Johnson Middle School in Walpole are taking a hands-on approach to their morning announcements by creating a daily newscast.

The students take turns as anchors and producers to put together the newscasts. In addition to the morning announcements, they also share the daily lunch menu and do special features like Trivia Tuesday and Wisdom Wednesday. They even put together a blooper reel.

"It is the best part of my day, the kids come in excited, they love being on the news, they love to share the information with the other kids, and it's just really exciting for us," said B.J. Burke, the school's digital learning teacher.