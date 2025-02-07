Stradivarius violin auction raises $11 million for scholarships at Boston music school

New England Conservatory​ puts Stradivarius violin up for auction to benefit students

BOSTON - The sale of a one-of-a-kind violin just raised $11.3 million for scholarships at Boston's New England Conservatory during an auction at Sotheby's in New York.

The Joachim-Ma Stradivarius violin, crafted in 1714 by the legendary violin maker Antonio Stradivari, is regarded as one of the best violins the world has ever heard.

The Joachim-Ma Stradivarius violin is on display during a preview of the violin's auction at Sotheby's in New York City on February 3, 2025. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"Brahms wrote the Violin Concerto specifically for this violin, and it was debuted on this violin in the mid-1800s," Mari-Claudia Jiménez, Sotheby's Americas president told CBS Boston days before the auction. "This extraordinary violin represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and classical music history, its unparalleled sound and storied provenance captivating collectors and musicians alike."

Stradivarius violin's value and history

The final auction price fell just short of estimates. Going into Friday's sale at Sotheby's, the instrument was valued between $12 million and $18 million. The most expensive instrument ever sold was another Stradivarius, sold for $15.9 in 2011.

The violin was previously owned by 19th-century violinist Joseph Joachim, and later by violin virtuoso Si-Hon Ma of China. Ma's estate gifted the instrument to the New England Conservatory upon his death in 2009. He earned a master's degree at the school in 1905.

What the sale means for New England Conservatory

"The sale is transformational for future students, and proceeds will establish the largest named endowed scholarship at New England Conservatory," said Andrea Kalyn, president of New England Conservatory. "It has been an honor to have the Joachim-Ma Stradivari on campus, and we are eager to watch its legacy continue on the world stage."

"I can't believe they are doing that to get more scholarships for us," NEC jazz vocalist student Aviana Gedler said earlier this week. "I was really fortunate to receive a good scholarship from the school and I don't think I would have been able to if I didn't."

"It is a very expensive school and it helps out a lot of people," added NEC jazz piano student Jake Walters. "Obviously, it's a great violin, but if no one is playing it I don't think it's worth having around."