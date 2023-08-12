Watch CBS News
Storms bring rain, wind, hail Saturday night

By Jacob Wycoff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - What a day ahead! Saturday is shaping up to be fantastic, with lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity. Highs will top off in the mid-to-low 80s this afternoon.  

Still, with an incoming front overnight, the WBZ weather team has issued a Next Weather Alert for the potential of strong-to-severe storms.  

As the evening progresses, a warm front will lift into the area and trigger some thunderstorms. The biggest risk for severe weather will be out in New York State and northern Pennsylvania, though some leftover strong storms could make their way into Massachusetts overnight.  

The storms of concern will push through between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving some leftover showers throughout Sunday.  

The biggest impacts from any storms will be from heavy rain, strong wind, and some hail. While there is a very small chance southern New England sees a tornado, most of the ingredients for that are well to the west of Boston.  

Sunday isn't a "washout" type of day. Don't be afraid to make some outdoor plans, but also make a Plan B in case a shower or storm pops up nearby.  

After this weekend, sunshine and comfortable weather returns on Monday.  

Jacob Wycoff
Jacob Wycoff is a meteorologist at WBZ-TV and will contribute to weekend morning newscasts. Jacob is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 10:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

