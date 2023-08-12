Storms bring rain, wind, hail Saturday night

BOSTON - What a day ahead! Saturday is shaping up to be fantastic, with lots of sunshine and comfortable humidity. Highs will top off in the mid-to-low 80s this afternoon.

Still, with an incoming front overnight, the WBZ weather team has issued a Next Weather Alert for the potential of strong-to-severe storms.

As the evening progresses, a warm front will lift into the area and trigger some thunderstorms. The biggest risk for severe weather will be out in New York State and northern Pennsylvania, though some leftover strong storms could make their way into Massachusetts overnight.

The storms of concern will push through between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving some leftover showers throughout Sunday.

The biggest impacts from any storms will be from heavy rain, strong wind, and some hail. While there is a very small chance southern New England sees a tornado, most of the ingredients for that are well to the west of Boston.

Sunday isn't a "washout" type of day. Don't be afraid to make some outdoor plans, but also make a Plan B in case a shower or storm pops up nearby.

After this weekend, sunshine and comfortable weather returns on Monday.

