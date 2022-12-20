'Dramatic turn': Bitterly cold air behind damaging rain storm

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - I don't know about you, but I find it tough to get in the holly, jolly holiday mood when it is pouring rain outside. Mother Nature clearly has no sense of timing, sending this "Grinch-mas" storm our way just hours before Santa's arrival.

Thousands of flight delays and cancellations, tens of thousands of power outages in Massachusetts alone, flooded out roadways and dozens of reports of trees and limbs down....NOT an ideal way to start your holiday weekend.

I do have SOME good news. The heaviest rain is done. It will still rain light to moderately through about 3-4 p.m., but the worst of the inland flooding has already occurred.

Later today, the weather story will take a dramatic turn. The frigid air that has invaded much of the Midwest will arrive here in New England. Temperatures will drop from the 50s to the 20s in a very short periods of time, and just like that winter will return.

I know everyone has a LOT to do, places to go, people to see...let me try and take you through all the weather changes ahead so you know what's next...

Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Periods of rain, mostly light to moderate. Wind gusts come down from their peak in the morning but remain, on average, 25-45 mph out of the south-southeast. The coastal flooding peaks at the time of high tide, around 10:30 a.m. and then slowly recedes from there.

Friday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Arctic air rushes in. Temperatures drop around 30 degrees in just an hour or two. The winds burst back to life, shifting to the west-southwest and gusting 30-50 mph. For folks away from the coast, this burst of wind will likely be more dramatic than this mornings was. I would expect another round of scattered damage reports, limbs down etc.

There is a small concern that some roads and surfaces could ice up given the sharp temperature drop. The winds will help to dry things out quickly but, something to keep in mind if you are headed out this evening.

Finally, there could be a few snow showers or squalls along the Arctic front this evening. Even a coating of snow could make roads treacherous in some isolated spots.

Friday night

Bitterly cold. The coldest air of the season in fact. Temperatures drop into the teens and single digits and wind chills dip below zero. Over the Cape and Islands there will likely be some ocean-effect snow showers (brought on from the bitterly cold air flowing over the relatively mild ocean). Some locations down there could get a coating to an inch of snow later tonight or on Saturday.

Saturday

Mid-winter feel. Highs will be stuck in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. Winds will stay active, gusting between 20-30 mph all day long.

Christmas

More of the same. Highs in the 20s and wind chills mainly in the teens with a biting, gusty wind. This will be our coldest Christmas in nearly a decade.