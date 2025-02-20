Stop & Shop workers could strike across New England if Massachusetts distribution center closes

A union representing Stop & Shop workers is threatening a strike at all of the supermarket chain's stores in New England if the company closes a distribution center in Freetown, Massachusetts.

Teamsters Local 25 says Stop & Shop will close its Freetown warehouse "if the union does not agree to concessions in health care coverage that will cost our members thousands of dollars per year."

"If Stop & Shop continues down this path, threatening the livelihoods of more than 900 Teamsters, we will take action," the union said in a statement. "We will extend picket lines to every Stop & Shop store in New England and bring the full force of our union to this fight."

Potential Stop & Shop strike

Stop & Shop has 117 stores in Massachusetts, 25 in Rhode Island and 83 in Connecticut. The company closed seven stores in Massachusetts last fall.

The UFCW, another union which represents 30,000 Stop & Shop workers in New England, said "we cannot emphasize the urgency of this situation."

"Make no mistake, if the Teamsters and their membership decide to take a job action against Stop & Shop, the UFCW will stand arm and arm and, in lock step with our brothers and sisters and offer whatever assistance we can up to and including honoring their picket lines," the UFCW said in a statement.

Stop & Shop statement on Freetown distribution center

Stop & Shop said in a statement that it needs to cut operating costs "to lower prices and improve the in-store experience." The company said it "could achieve millions in savings" by closing the Freetown distribution center, but has told the union it could keep the center open if changes are made to health care coverage.

"We believe the savings can be achieved with a transition to a more competitive health plan, which is the same plan that management and other associates at the facility have," Stop & Shop said.

Stop & Shop said it will move to close the Freetown facility by the end of the month unless there's an agreement that "reaches the labor savings needed."

In 2019, 31,000 Stop & Shop employees went on strike in a contract dispute that brought former President Joe Biden to Dorchester to rally on behalf of workers. The company estimated that it lost $345 million due to the 11-day strike.