Boston Police searching for suspect that stabbed man after argument at Stop & Shop in Dorchester

Man stabbed at Boston Stop & Shop following argument, police say

Man stabbed at Boston Stop & Shop following argument, police say

Man stabbed at Boston Stop & Shop following argument, police say

Boston Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times following an argument at a Stop & Shop in Dorchester on Saturday.

Officers were called to the grocery store on Blue Hill Avenue just before 12:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his fifties who had been stabbed multiple times. They said that the stabbing happened outside the store.

"Preliminary information indicates that this incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victim on store property," a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a nearby Boston hospital, where he is in stable condition.

"At this time, no arrests have been made, and there is no information to suggest any ongoing danger to the public," the spokesperson said.

It is not known what led to the argument and whether or not the stabbing happened inside the store or in the parking lot.

Dorchester is a neighborhood of Boston. Stop & Shop is a popular grocery store that serves New England, parts of New York, and New Jersey.