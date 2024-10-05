Stonehill College football player nationally recognized for his dedication to service

EASTON - This week's BZ MVP of the Week is a Stonehill College football player who is known for always helping others and has been nationally recognized for his community service.

Matthew DeVirgilio is a stand out at Stonehill in part because of what he brings to the football field.

Going where the team needs him

"Matthew is, like, known for being one of the best guys on the team when it comes to work ethic or just being a good guy in general, he's always gonna be there for you," said teammate, junior Jordan Irvine.

DeVirgilio, a senior on the Skyhawks, leads by example and not just as the team's leading tackler.

"He's just done an amazing job of adding value to our campus and to our community here that goes well beyond how many tackles he makes in a game or what grade he got on the test," said Stonehill Coach Eli Gardner.

Born and raised in Dedham, DeVirgilio grew up in a football family, following in his older brother PJ's footsteps from the peewee ranks all the way to college. The two were even teammates at Stonehill.

"We're always working out together and throwing the ball around. Really having a built-in teammate was the best part, we built a lot of chemistry," said DeVirgilio.

When DeVirgilio made it to the Easton campus, he first arrived as a running back but that didn't last long.

"It was at the end of camp after two weeks. They were really short on the defensive side at linebacker, so I got switched over there. And then I had to learn the playbook really quick and everything, so it took a little bit of time."

DeVirgilio studied up and then never looked back, still lining up at linebacker as a senior.

"I just decided I gotta work as hard as I can to get on the field," said DeVirgilio. "That was a moment where I was like, if I do everything I gotta do, then everything will play out."

Going where the team needed him showed a measure of selflessness that would to come to define DeVirgilio on and off the field.

"Matthew has had the biggest impact, I'd say, that a person could have on this team," said Irvine.

Dedicated to helping others

Part of that impact has stemmed from his involvement Team Impact, an organization that pairs children with serious illness or disabilities with college teams. He also volunteers at the House of Possibilities in Easton, which provides resources and support for children and adults with disabilities.

"Seeing the kids smile and seeing how happy it makes them and their family, it's really a great time," said DeVirgilio. "It makes us, as student athletes, realize that it's more than just your sport. It's about how it makes other people feel."

Whether it's washing cars or organizing coffee talks, his teammates said DeVirgilio is always doing something for something else.

"If you ever text him or anything like that, he's always up doing something to help people," said Irvine.

The hard-hitting linebacker with a soft spot for community service is now getting nationally recognized for it. DeVirgilio was recently named to the Allstate American Football Coaches Association's Good Works Team.

"I think he's just kind of shown what is possible if you really commit yourself to something bigger than yourself," said Gardner.

The senior has no plans of slowing down when it comes to giving back, once he graduates.

"I think just as far as, keep going and see how many people's lives I can impact is really the most important part," said DeVirgilio.