Massachusetts lawmakers call for increased e-bike regulations after Stoneham teen's death

A handful of lawmakers are calling for the state to crack down on so-called "e-bikes" after the death of a Stoneham teen over the weekend.

Police say Parker Robles, 13, was riding an e-dirt bike when he collided with a car in Stoneham on Friday afternoon. Robles was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"It's devastating"

"It's devastating. The worst, worst thing that could ever happen," Governor Maura Healey said while addressing reporters at the State House on Monday.

State Senator Barry Finegold, an early advocate of e-bike regulations, says this is another example of why the state should step in.

"You have to have these things licensed. I think you have to have a set speed," Finegold said. "For these things, you have to take a course and there needs to be registration. And at a very minimum, you have to wear a helmet."

The state convened a Commission on Micro Mobility last year to look at the issues surrounding e-bikes and other motorized vehicles. Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur, who represents the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association on the Commission, said he expects the group's proposals to be in the hands of the legislature by early next year.

LeLacheur said he expects recommendations will focus on enforcement and education, even for e-bike manufacturers.

"They're classifying them as one thing when it's really something else. They travel faster than it's indicated in the sales brochures," LeLacheur said.