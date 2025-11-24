13-year-old boy killed in e-bike crash identified as Bedford, Massachusetts middle school student

Counselors will be available to students at schools in Bedford, Massachusetts Monday to help them cope with the death of 13-year-old Parker Robles.

Robles was riding an electric dirt bike on Oak Street in Stoneham around 4:30 p.m. Friday when investigators said he crashed into a car. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he died. According to the Middlesex District Attorney, a 73-year-old driver was turning his Toyota Corolla onto Oak Street when Robles hit the car.

There are no charges at this point in the investigation.

Bedford Superintendent of Schools Cliff Chuang said in a letter to families Sunday that the district is "deeply saddened" by the death of Robles, who was a student at John Glenn Middle School.

"Counselors will be available on Monday for students and staff at John Glenn Middle School and at Lane Elementary School, where Parker's brother goes to school. Principals of those two schools have shared additional information with families and staff about the supports available," Chuang said.

A Bedford School Committee meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. It was moved to December 9.

Dozens of Robles' friends went to the crash scene in Stoneham over the weekend to lay flowers and leave notes in his memory.

"I can't believe he's already gone. He was only 13. Nothing like that should ever happen to a 13-year-old, never in the world," said Georgie Travis, a friend of Robles.