Part of Montvale Ave. in Stoneham still closed day after truck takes down 7 utility poles

STONEHAM - Part of Montvale Avenue in Stoneham is still shut down Thursday morning, a day after a truck pulled down seven utility poles.

Crews worked through the night on repairs after a tractor-trailer snagged a low-hanging wire Wednesday morning. That brought the poles and wires down on top of cars and knocked out power to more than 400 customers.

An aerial view of the work on Montvale Avenue in Stoneham, March 1, 2023. CBS Boston

No one was hurt.

Crews scrambled to make temporary repairs and installed generators so neighbors would have electricity while they worked on the long process of installing new poles and wire.

A hazardous materials team was also called in because two transformers were on the poles and started leaking.

A truck brought down seven utility poles on Montvale Avenue in Stoneham, March 1, 2023. Stoneham Police

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until all the work is done and the road is completely open.