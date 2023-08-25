Watch CBS News
Woman wanted for stealing $15,000 worth of purses from Bottega Veneta store in Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Boston Police are looking for a woman who they say stole $15,000 worth of purses from a store on Boylston Street last month.

Investigators released surveillance images from the incident Friday hoping to generate leads in the case.

It happened at the Bottega Veneta store shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. Police said the woman took five purses that are worth $15,000.

The woman pictured is accused of stealing five expensive purses from Bottega on July 27, 2023. Boston Police

They described her as a tall, heavy set woman with a dark complexion in her mid-20s with short, curly hair. She was wearing spandex shorts and Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4571 or call the anonymous CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 11:31 AM

