Video shows massive stingray with long, venomous tail off New England coast

An underwater camera system that uses bait to lure in ocean creatures has captured more stunning video of marine life off the coast of New England.

The Atlantic Shark Institute's Baited Remote Underwater Video system recently spotted an enormous roughtail stingray off Rhode Island. These stingrays can be found in New England waters during the summer before heading south as the water turns cold.

"It was a really cool thing to see," Jon Dodd, the executive director of the institute, told WBZ-TV. "This was a little bit of a surprise based on its size and location."

Dodd said the stingray's span can measure 8 feet wide and they can weigh up to 800 pounds.

"They have a significant presence, particularly the way that they swim," he said.

According to the National Aquarium, the roughtail stingray has a spiny, venomous tail that can grow more than twice the length of its body. They are normally gentle, but will lash their tail in self-defense. They feed on bottom-dwelling invertebrates and fish.

Dodd said the stingrays are what's known as an "ambush predator."

"Even though that they're so big, they actually kind of bury themselves under the sand and they wait for something to swim by unknowing and then 'boom,' they ambush and feed," he said. "So they're pretty special."

The underwater camera system is in a cage with fish bait in order to attract curious ocean creatures. Last month, the institute shared up-close video of a juvenile great white shark off Block Island.

"For us it's like going to the aquarium," Dodd said. "You associate some of these things with far far away, but there's a lot of vibrancy in New England, people don't realize it."