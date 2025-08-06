"Stick library" that caters to dogs a big hit at Fresh Pond in Massachusetts

Library encourages dogs to "take a stick, leave a stick" in Cambridge

The idea of a neighborhood library isn't just for book lovers anymore. At Fresh Pond in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a "library" has popped up that caters to an entirely different kind of clientele, one with four legs and a love for sticks.

Tucked along the Fresh Pond Reservation loop, the Dog Library has become an off-leash favorite among local dogs and their owners.

The motto here is "Take a stick, leave a stick."

"Library" for dogs

"It's such a great Cambridge thing, a stick library for all the locals who come by, for adults and humans and dogs," said one dog walker. "I don't know who came up with it but it's a great idea."

The concept is simple: a small, dedicated selection of hand-picked sticks, all ready for fetching. Built with a bit of humor and a whole lot of community spirit, the stick library is a hotspot for pups at the pond.

"A very sweet idea"

"It's so great and it's a very sweet idea," said Liz, a Cambridge resident and regular visitor of Fresh Pond.

Especially during the warmer months, the off-leash area is a favorite for dogs to cool off and explore the water. The addition of a fresh selection of sticks only adds to the excitement.

And for dogs like Henry, a golden retriever with a nose for quality, the stick library is the highlight of his walk.

"We're always looking for the right stick," said Henry's owner, Mark.

Whether it's a quick fetch or a long stroll, the Dog Library at Fresh Pond is a playful reminder that sometimes the simplest ideas bring the most joy, especially when they involve wagging tails.