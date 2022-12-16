Patriots get some good news at final practice of Week 15

BOSTON -- Offensive reinforcements were on the field for the Patriots in Arizona on Friday, as the team practiced for the final time ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and cornerback Jack Jones were all on the field during the media portion of Friday's practice at the University of Arizona. All three missed Thursday's session, but taking the field on Friday bodes well for their status come Sunday.

Meyers has missed the last two games after he suffered a concussion in New England's loss to the Bills back on Dec. 1. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough before sitting out Thursday's practice.

Despite playing in just 10 games this season, Meyers leads the Patriots with 593 receiving yards off his 50 receptions.

Stevenson is even more important to the New England offense, leading the team in both rushing yards (742) and receptions (58). The running back suffered an ankle injury in Monday night's win over the Cardinals, and Friday was his first time back on the field since his second-half departure.

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones was also back in the mix Friday after he sat out Wednesday and Thursday because of the ankle injury that he suffered Monday night.

Meyers and Stevenson participating Friday at least opens the door for Mac Jones to have his two favorite targets on Sunday. It's not looking as promising for DeVante Parker, who was not out there on Friday while the media was allowed to watch practice. Parker left Monday's game with a concussion and has not practiced all week.

In addition to Parker, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) and corner Jalen Mills (groin) were not spotted at Friday's practice. The Patriots will release their Week 15 injury report with game statuses later in the day Friday.

After practicing at the University of Arizona in Tucson all week, the Patriots will leave for Las Vegas on Saturday.

