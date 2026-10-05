Bridgewater State University students struck by SUV were "targeted" by driver, prosecutor says

An East Weymouth, Massachusetts, man faces numerous charges including two counts of attempted murder after police say he struck two Bridgewater State University students on Saturday with his SUV.

With his eyes closed for most of his arraignment, Steven Mayle stood before a judge on Monday afternoon in Brockton District Court.

"It's abundantly clear from the video this was targeted, that these two students were targeted by the defendant. A video does show the defendant driving his vehicle. All of a sudden he gets a high rate of speed and then turns, jumps a curb and then hits both of the victims in this case," Assistant District Attorney Samantha Mullin said.

During his arraignment Mayle appeared to be mumbling that he's sorry as he laid his head on the partition. The incident occurred on Burrill Avenue near the Moakley Center on the Bridgewater State University campus during homecoming weekend. One of the students was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other student had only minor injuries.

Steven Mayle appears in Brockton District Court for allegedly hitting two Bridgewater State University students with his SUV. CBS Boston

Police say Mayle also faces two counts of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, one count of leaving the scene of personal injury and a marked lanes violation.

Prosecutors say Mayle was allegedly involved in another road rage incident prior to driving on campus and hitting the two students with his SUV. "Just prior to this incident there was a report of a road rage incident in East Bridgewater, where a man later identified as the defendant before the court had gotten into an incident with another driver and started wielding a knife around," Mullin said.

His defense attorney says this was not a deliberate or malicious act, but his client is suffering from severe mental illness. "It's very clear that it was at worst a tragic accident that was precipitated by a mental health crisis," attorney Joshua Weinberger said.

Prior to his arraignment, Mayle did undergo a mental health evaluation, where doctors say he is unaware of the charges against him.

"Given the entirety of the situation, I would recommend further evaluation," said Dr. Niklos Tomich. "Strict security is warranted. He's mentally ill, Your Honor."

Mayle is being held without bail. He is due back in court on Friday, Oct. 23, for a dangerousness hearing.