2 Mass. college students injured after driver deliberately hits them with car, school president says

Two Bridgewater State University students were injured after a driver purposely hit them with his car on Saturday morning, the university president said.

One of the students was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering "serious but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from Bridgewater State President Frederick Clark.

The other student had only minor injuries, Clark said.

The driver, who Clark said is a man in his early 40s from East Weymouth, was arrested near the Moakley Center by Bridgewater State University police and transported for a psychiatric evaluation. University officials said he has no affiliation with the school.

According to Clark, the driver is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, one count of leaving the scene of personal injury and a marked lanes violation.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the driver or students.

University officials said the driver had been involved in an earlier road rage incident in East Bridgewater. Though the incident appeared deliberate, the school said there was no evidence that the driver was targeting those specific students.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our two students and their families," Clark's statement reads. "Our Bridgewater State University Police Department has been in contact with and is supporting the families of the two students."

The incident occurred during Bridgewater State's annual Homecoming weekend festivities.

The Bridgewater State Police Department is still investigating the incident with help from its accident reconstruction team.

Bridgewater State is a public university located in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, with approximately 10,000 enrolled students.