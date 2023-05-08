Watch CBS News
Annual 'Step Up for Colleen' 5K held in Andover in honor of murdered teacher Colleen Ritzer

By WBZ-News Staff

ANDOVER - The annual "Step Up for Colleen" 5K was held Sunday in Andover in honor of Colleen Ritzer.

It's been almost ten years since Ritzer, a math teacher at Danvers High School, was murdered by one of her students. Every year since then, the 5K has been held to remember her kindness, compassion and energy.

xdraw-step-up-for-colleen-5k-1-frame-18058.jpg
The 5K raises money for a scholarship given to future teachers in memory of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer. CBS Boston

The 5K also raises money for a scholarship in Ritzer's name that's awarded to students who follow in her footsteps by becoming teachers. Over the last ten years, almost $450,000 in scholarship money has been awarded to 89 future teachers.

The ninth-grader who murdered Ritzer was convicted as an adult and is now serving a life sentence.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 9:25 PM

