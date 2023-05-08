Annual 'Step Up for Colleen' 5K held in Andover in honor of murdered teacher Colleen Ritzer

ANDOVER - The annual "Step Up for Colleen" 5K was held Sunday in Andover in honor of Colleen Ritzer.

It's been almost ten years since Ritzer, a math teacher at Danvers High School, was murdered by one of her students. Every year since then, the 5K has been held to remember her kindness, compassion and energy.

The 5K raises money for a scholarship given to future teachers in memory of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer. CBS Boston

The 5K also raises money for a scholarship in Ritzer's name that's awarded to students who follow in her footsteps by becoming teachers. Over the last ten years, almost $450,000 in scholarship money has been awarded to 89 future teachers.

The ninth-grader who murdered Ritzer was convicted as an adult and is now serving a life sentence.