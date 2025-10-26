Stefon Diggs scored his first touchdown for Patriots in Week 8 win over Browns

Stefon Diggs has been an integral piece of the Patriots' offense in his first season in New England, but he entered Week 8's game against the Cleveland Browns still looking for his first touchdown with his new team. Diggs finally found the end zone in the third quarter, and helped break open the Patriots' 32-13 win.

Diggs brought in his first touchdown catch in a New England uniform with 6:45 left in the third quarter on a one-yard slant from Drake Maye. After he had an eight-yard reception on second-and-goal to set the Patriots up at the Cleveland 1-yard line, Diggs capped off the drive by bringing in Maye's short pass to give the Patriots a 23-7 lead.

Stefon Diggs has his first touchdown as a Patriot to extend the New England lead



CLEvsNE on FOX/FOX One

The moment was a longtime coming for Diggs, who couldn't contain himself in the end zone or on the sideline. After his touchdown celebration, he jumped on Maye's back on the way to the sideline, where he was met with a lot of hugs and fist-bumps from his New England teammates -- and from Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

"Really enjoyed being around him every day, his energy, communication, his willingness to learn and play and figure out what it is that we need from him each and every week. There's been an energy," Vrabel said of Diggs' impact after the win. "He's vocal. He cares. He's a great teammate. He's been really good for that position and some of the younger guys' development. So, I'm happy to be able to get him in the end zone. It was long overdue."

Stefon Diggs is HYPED that he caught his first touchdown of the season!



You love to see it 🔥

Maye said that Diggs' zero in the touchdown column led to some friendly ribbing in the locker room leading up to Sunday's game.

"We've been joking about him the other day that KC, K'Lavon Chaisson, had more touchdowns than Stef did," Maye said, referencing the linebacker's fumble-recovery touchdown last week against the Titans. "So finally Stef got in there and got one. So that was cool."

Monday will mark one year since Diggs tore his ACL while with the Houston Texans. But he made an incredible recovery and has been the consummate professional in his first season with the Patriots, giving New England a valuable veteran in the locker room.

Diggs finished with three receptions for 14 yards on his five targets on Sunday, and is up to 42 receptions for 470 yards on the year.