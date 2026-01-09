Stefon Diggs, Patriots star facing criminal charges, has arraignment delayed until after Super Bowl

Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots star wide receiver charged with strangulation and assault, will not be arraigned in Massachusetts until five days after the Super Bowl.

The arraignment was originally scheduled for Jan. 23 in Dedham District Court, which would have been two days before a potential AFC Championship Game for the Patriots. The judge approved a motion from the defense to delay the arraignment, and the new court date is Feb. 13.

The Patriots play in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs Sunday night in Foxboro against the Los Angeles Chargers. Super Bowl LX will be played Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.

Diggs is facing criminal charges after an alleged Dec. 2 incident with his personal chef. He is charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery, but denies the allegations.

Allegations against Stefon Diggs

According to a Dedham police report, the chef reported the incident on Dec. 16. She says she was hired as Diggs' personal chef for the entire NFL season and was allowed to stay in a room at his house in Massachusetts.

The woman says the confrontation was about money.

"She said that they began to discuss this, which apparently angered the male," police said in the report. "She alleges that the male then smacked her across the face. She said that she tried to push him away. The male then tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck."

Diggs responds to criminal charges

Diggs' has denied the allegations through his lawyer.

"﻿Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur," attorney David Meier said. "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law."

Diggs was asked about the charges during his media availability last week. He acknowledged it's been a "very emotional time," but said he can't say anything about the case.

"I'm going to continue to be the guy I've been. Try to finish the season strong," Diggs said.

Diggs had more than 1,000 receiving yards for the Patriots during the regular season, which a wide receiver had not done in New England since Julian Edelman in 2019.

The Patriots have said they support Diggs. Another Patriots star, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, is facing domestic assault charges stemming from an alleged August incident in Mansfield. Barmore's attorney, who also represents Diggs, has said "we are confident that the evidence will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place."

Barmore is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 3, five days before the Super Bowl.