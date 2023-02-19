'It seems like yesterday': Loved ones remember Station nightclub fire victims, 20 years later

WARWICK, R.I. - Flowers of remembrance. A prayer for loved ones deeply missed. Over the weekend dozens of family members and friends revisited the location of the Station nightclub fire in Warwick, which has now been made into a beautiful memorial park.

Bruce Cain kneels down to remember his fiancée Tina Ayer. She was only 33 years old.

"I miss Tina a lot. It seems like yesterday," Cain said. "We were going to get married in June and she passed away in February."

On February 20, 2003 a total of 100 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in fire which started when pyrotechnics ignited the flammable acoustic foam in the building. It was one of the deadliest club fires in American history.

Many clubgoers got stuck while trying to escape out the front door. John Fairbairn survived. The 51-year-old comes back every year to visit. He says its hard to imagine it's been 20 years.

"I was stuck in the doorway, barely made it out," he said. "The whole night club was a disaster waiting to happen."

The Station Fire Memorial Park CBS Boston

Over the weekend a special Mass was held at St. Kevin Church in Warwick for families and survivors.

"Time heals but memories never fade. People remember with great affection and great love and with great sorrow everything that happened on that tragic night. But with God's grace and support of community, people can heal," Archdiocese of Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin said.

After 20 years many loved ones are still trying to come to grips with their loss. This memorial garden brings a sense of people and healing.

A woman who did not want to be identified says she came to visit her friend Lisa D'Andrea, who died at 42 years old. She said the memorial "brings me peace."

The memorial for Lisa D'Andrea at the Station Fire Memorial Park. CBS Boston

"Lisa was a special ed teacher," the woman said. "And I feel like so many people have been robbed, I still miss her every day."

Cain says after 20 years there are a lot of lessons to be learned from this tragedy.

"Watch out for exits and make sure doors are not locked. Make sure it's not overcrowded. Don't take life for granted and I miss her every day. . . She was my world and now she's my angel," he cried.