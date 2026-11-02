State troopers repeatedly failed to conduct security sweeps at Logan Airport terminals, I-Team sources say

A WBZ I-Team investigation is raising serious questions about security at Logan Airport in Boston. Sources tell the I-Team Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to conduct security sweeps of airport terminals were repeatedly failing to do them.

In one case, a trooper reported completing a sweep, but surveillance video showed he never entered the area. As a result, a passenger was left overnight in a restricted area. That incident prompted the state police to open a larger investigation.

Troopers supposed to check restricted areas

State troopers are supposed to check secure and restricted areas at Logan Airport every night after the last flights leave. Todd McGhee, a former state trooper, was assigned to the airport. "The troopers are assigned there to do the security sweeps. It's not just presence, the uniformed presence for deterrence, it's to ensure that things are buttoned up after the last flight comes in, after TSA is no longer manning those gates, and that there's no one who is left behind there," McGhee said.

But sources say on Oct. 4, a passenger was left behind in the secure area. An airport employee gave that passenger back his checked luggage. A serious potential security breach since guns can be put in checked bags but are not allowed in carry-on luggage.

"It's important," McGhee said. "It's obviously a concern of people with bad intentions or nefarious acts is always a concern."

So how did it happen? Sources say surveillance cameras in the terminal showed that the trooper assigned to do the sweep did not do it, and he allegedly lied when he said he completed the sweep. McGhee says misreporting would be grounds for disciplinary measures.

State police opens investigation

The state police tell the I-Team that the trooper is now facing an internal investigation, and the department has opened a larger probe.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police said:

"The Massachusetts State Police remains committed to the safety and security of everyone traveling through or working at Boston Logan International Airport. When this incident came to our attention, the Department worked with our airport partners to review the circumstances and reinforce established security protocols. The Department also opened an internal affairs investigation to determine whether the Troopers on duty fulfilled their responsibilities in the course of their shift. We will continue to work closely with our partners to maintain the safety and security of Logan Airport."

McGhee says troopers failing to conduct security sweeps is a supervisory issue, and that, "there are a substantial amount of cameras that are securing Logan Airport. It's extremely easy to go back, search those tapes and see what type of activity or lack of activity was taking place."

I-Team sources say since the October incident, troopers assigned to Logan are now required to activate their body-worn cameras when conducting sweeps of the terminals.