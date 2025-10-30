Star Market over Massachusetts Turnpike closed for asbestos investigation

A supermarket located above the Massachusetts Turnpike is closed as health authorities investigate a possible asbestos release inside the store. The Newton Health and Human Services Department shut down the Star Market at 33 Austin St. in Newtonville at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Department Commissioner Shin-Yi Lao said in a statement that demolition work inside the grocery store "may have resulted in the release of asbestos into the building which might result in an imminent health hazard." The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is now investigating the extent of any possible contamination

When will the Newtonville Star Market reopen?

"Star Market will only be allowed to reopen when and if any asbestos is found, is removed, and/or contained," Lao said.

A worker who answered the phone at the Star Market customer service desk said the store is expected to reopen on Thursday afternoon, though the company has not yet confirmed that.

"At Star Market, the safety of our stores is a top priority, and we take this matter seriously," a company spokesperson said in a statement to WBZ-TV. "We will continue to stay in close coordination with the Newton Health and Human Services Department as we work towards reopening the store."

Asbestos health risks

Asbestos refers to minerals that naturally form long, thin fibers. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the tiny asbestos fibers can enter the lungs and increase the risk of developing cancer and other lung diseases.

The United States started to ban it in the 1970s, but it is still present in older buildings. The Star Market that spans Interstate 90 was built in 1960, according to Newton property records.

Any customers or workers who have been in Star Market and have questions can call the health department at 617-796-1420 or email starmarketquestions@newtonma.gov.

"Hopefully it's nothing bad," one shopper outside the closed store Wednesday night said.