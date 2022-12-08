Springfield Police use DNA to identify suspect in 1990 murder

SPRINGFIELD - Police in Springfield are one step closer to solving a cold case murder.

On Wednesday, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni released composite images of a suspect in the sexual assault and murder of 17-year-old Shana Price in 1990.

DNA analysis has provided Springfield Police with a composite picture of a suspect in the 1990 murder of Shana Price as he might have looked at the time of the murder. Springfield Police Department

DNA from the suspect was used to develop and image of what he looked like at the time of the crime and what he looked like today. Parabon NanoLabs in Virginia was hired to use its phenotyping technology to make predictions about the suspect's physical traits based on his DNA.

Predictions from the DNA included that he is a male and has brown to light brown complexion, brown/hazel eyes, black hair color and zero to few freckles. His ancestry has been predicted to be African Admix, which may include African-Caribbean, Latino Dominican Republic or African American.

This composite image shows how the suspect in the 1990 murder of Shana Price might look now. Springfield Police Department

"To the person responsible for Shana's murder, we have your DNA, we have your genetic characteristics. Justice is coming for you," Gulluni said.

Price's body was found on December 26, 1990, at Blunt Park in Springfield by a Springfield Parks and Recreation Department foreman who was arriving for work.

Anyone with information is asked to call a special tip line at (413) 432-9881.