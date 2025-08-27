Spotted lanternfly confirmed in more than 50 Massachusetts cities and towns, state says

The invasive spotted lanternfly has been confirmed in more than 50 cities and towns in Massachusetts this summer, the state said Wednesday.

Spotted lanternflies don't sting or bite and they're not a threat to humans or animals. However, they leave behind a sticky "honeydew" residue. They feed on the sap of more than 100 plants and can kill grapevines and small tree saplings. They pose a minor risk to mature trees.

Spotted lanternflies are recognizable by their gray wings with black spots and a set of red wings underneath.

The Department of Agricultural Resources said they've received a "volume of calls" this summer about the insect. If you see one, check their map to see if it's already been reported in your town. If your community isn't on the list, take a photo of the bug and report it. If you have an infestation of spotted lanternflies, MDAR has a management guide to help.

"Because MDAR has limited resources for management, the agency is focusing on slowing the spread of this pest in areas where agriculture is most at risk, as well as locations where there are businesses at risk of accidentally spreading [spotted lanternflies] to new areas," commissioner Ashley Randle said in a statement.

According to the Massachusetts Natural Resources Collaboration, the spotted lanternfly is native to Asia and was first found in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014. The first infestation in Massachusetts was reported in 2021, though they were spotted in Boston back in 2019.