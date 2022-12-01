Rooting for a team may be good for your mental health, according to new book

BOSTON - Rooting for a team may be good for your mental health.

A new book on sports fans reports that 61-percent of Americans experience loneliness but that non-fans tend to be lonelier than fans.

Sports fans tend to participate in fan-related activities, like fantasy football leagues or going to games, or inviting friends to watch a game on TV, which leads to greater socialization and engagement.

The authors also say fans report greater satisfaction in their careers and relationships, are more likely to vote, and are more likely to report feelings of happiness and gratitude.

But you don't have to be a fan of sports to reap the benefits. Movies, music, video games, anything that keeps you engaged with a group of people and connected with others will give you a sense of belonging and community.