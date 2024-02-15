Spirit Airlines is adding 10 daily flights out of Boston's Logan Airport

BOSTON - Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will be beefing up service in Boston this spring, adding 10 daily flights out of Logan Airport.

Some of the additional flights are to new destinations. Starting April 10, Spirit will launch daily flights to Norfolk, Virginia; Charleston, South Carolina and Houston. It will also resume a daily flight to Dallas. One-way tickets for the Dallas and Norfolk flights start at $64, and it'll be $69 to Charleston and Houston.

Extra flights are also being added on existing routes to Orlando, Miami, Fort Myers, Tampa, Myrtle Beach and San Juan.

Once the additional flights begin in April, Spirit will have 14 nonstop destinations and 25 daily departures out of Boston.

Spirit-JetBlue merger was blocked last month

The increased Spirit service at Logan comes not long after a federal judge in Boston blocked JetBlue from buying the budget-friendly airlines for $3.8 billion.

The Justice Department had sued to block the merger, arguing that it would make cheap plane tickets harder to find. JetBlue had said the deal would help customers by allowing the airline to compete against bigger rivals.

"The odds were against JetBlue from the beginning because Spirit is a budget airline, and while JetBlue has low fares, it's not considered a budget airline," industry analyst Henry Harteveldt told CBS MoneyWatch.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston will hear an appeal of the ruling in June, the Associated Press reports.