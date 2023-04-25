Watch CBS News
Spirit Airlines announces 5 new routes out of Boston this summer

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - Spirit Airlines is adding a handful of new routes out of Boston's Logan Airport this summer.

The low-cost airline will begin offering nonstop flights from Boston to Charlotte (launching June 7), Dallas Fort-Worth (June 7), Los Angeles (July 5), Houston (August 9), and Phoenix (August 9).

For international travelers, JetBlue also announced Tuesday that tickets are now on sale for flights from Boston to Amsterdam, which start September 20. Roundtrip fares start at $445. 

JetBlue is trying to acquire Spirit in a $3.8 billion deal, but the U.S. government has sued to block the mega-merger. 

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

April 25, 2023

