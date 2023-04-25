Spirit Airlines announces 5 new routes out of Boston this summer

Travelers brace for expensive summer Travelers brace for expensive summer 02:14

BOSTON - Spirit Airlines is adding a handful of new routes out of Boston's Logan Airport this summer.

The low-cost airline will begin offering nonstop flights from Boston to Charlotte (launching June 7), Dallas Fort-Worth (June 7), Los Angeles (July 5), Houston (August 9), and Phoenix (August 9).

For international travelers, JetBlue also announced Tuesday that tickets are now on sale for flights from Boston to Amsterdam, which start September 20. Roundtrip fares start at $445.

JetBlue is trying to acquire Spirit in a $3.8 billion deal, but the U.S. government has sued to block the mega-merger.