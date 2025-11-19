"Super friendly" sphynx cats at Boston shelter find new home after rare adoption opportunity

Two sphynx cats with "big personalities" have found their forever home after being surrendered to a Boston animal shelter and getting a lot of attention on social media.

The MSPCA shared a picture to Facebook Wednesday morning of Angel and Sky, who are both 7 years old. A spokesperson said it's unusual to see sphynx cats come into the shelter.

"Can you believe we have a pair of Sphynxes available for adoption in Boston?!" the organization said.

Within a few hours, the post garnered nearly 1,000 shares and more than 1,200 comments thanks to their striking appearance.

"Matching death stares. I love them," one commenter said.

"I would love these two in my home. We would all be sitting, looking out the window and judging all day long," another person wrote.

It didn't take long for an animal lover to snap them up, with the MSPCA saying just before 2 p.m. that both cats were adopted. Click here for more information about how to adopt an animal with the MSPCA.

Sphynxes are said to be one of the most expensive cat breeds, with kittens from a breeder costing between $1,500 and $6,000.

"This adorable pair are super friendly and outgoing!" the MSPCA said.

Sphynxes do have special grooming needs, even though they are almost hairless. The two cats were a voluntary surrender from a local family that was no longer able to care for them due to medical reasons, the MSPCA said.

According to the Cat Fanciers' Association, sphynxes are "curious, outgoing, very intelligent, and anything but shy."

"Although their needy nature may not be everyone's cup of tea, those who do respond to it will be rewarded with devoted companionship that is hard to duplicate anywhere else," the association says. "These cats not only crave attention and affection, they are body heat magnets; they will spend hours glued to your side absorbing it."