Watch CBS News
Local News

Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta retires from FBI Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The FBI Boston Division announced that Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta will be retiring next month after 27 years.

Bonavolonta has served as Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Division since 2019. Before that, he was a special agent in the FBI's New York field office.

"I have spent the last 27 years of my life with the FBI, and I can honestly say I wouldn't trade in a single day," Bonavolonta said in a letter announcing his retirement.

Bonavolonta's last day is June 9. FBI Director Christopher Wray will announce his replacement at a later date.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 11:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.