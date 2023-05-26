Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta retires from FBI Boston

BOSTON - The FBI Boston Division announced that Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta will be retiring next month after 27 years.

Bonavolonta has served as Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Division since 2019. Before that, he was a special agent in the FBI's New York field office.

"I have spent the last 27 years of my life with the FBI, and I can honestly say I wouldn't trade in a single day," Bonavolonta said in a letter announcing his retirement.

Today, the #FBI Boston Division announces the retirement of Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta, concluding a distinguished 27-year career with the FBI. His retirement will take effect on 6/9/23. https://t.co/JGNxjgsp3Q pic.twitter.com/nqK4GMZA5Y — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) May 26, 2023

Bonavolonta's last day is June 9. FBI Director Christopher Wray will announce his replacement at a later date.