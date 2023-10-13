Spaulding Hospital creates pipeline for people with disabilities to get jobs

BOSTON - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Spaulding Hospital is partnering with community organizations to create a pipeline for young people with disabilities to get jobs.

"Behind every great hospital is a lot of coffee," said Kelly Watson who was told at a young age her life would have hurdles. "I got my first diagnosis with ADHD at age five, since then I've been diagnosed with autism."

One of those hurdles was finding a job.

"I'd get the first interview and then they were like you know what we don't think it's the right fit, but they didn't give me a shot either," Watson said, putting her at a financial disadvantage.

"The world is expensive as someone with a disability, there are some things in life that I have to factor into my budget that others don't," said Watson.

But Watson didn't give up, eventually finding a job with the Spaulding Rehab Hospital kitchen staff.

"It makes me feel good knowing I can provide a save space for people like Kelly and a lot of her friends," said Spaulding Rehab Hospital Director of Nutrition, Elyse Forbush, who works with community partners including Goodwill and Jewish Vocational Services to connect young people with disabilities to employment opportunities.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, "The unemployment rate for persons with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for persons without a disability."

"They are capable, and it's often overlooked. We are going to assess your abilities today. We're not talking about disability, we are going to focus on can you do the job," said Forbush.

"Inpatients here at Spaulding are getting three trays a day. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner tray. Patient privacy is a right, not a privilege. They don't put you on it until you've gone through all your training and there is a learning period," says Watson.

For Kelly that learning period included adding new tricks to help her navigate the kitchen with ease.

"I would take a marker and write sweet potato puree and I made a grid system like I was playing Battleship," said Watson.

Now she's got some advice for young people hoping for a chance.

"You are going to find a place that is willing to give you a shot," said Watson.

The Director of Nutrition at Spaulding Hospital said if you or someone you know is interested in working in the café and kitchen there are plenty of open positions. CLICK HERE for more information.