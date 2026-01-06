Massachusetts bars warned about illegal sparklers in wake of deadly Swiss inferno

The state fire marshal sent a notice to Massachusetts bars, restaurants and clubs Tuesday about the dangers of illegal sparklers in the wake of a Swiss Alps bar fire that killed 40 people and injured more than 100 on New Year's Eve.

Investigators have said the deadly fire was started by sparklers on Champagne bottles that ignited the ceiling of the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

"Please be advised that sparklers and other pyrotechnic devices, including so-called 'cold spark' pyrotechnics, are illegal for possession, sale, and use in Massachusetts without professional licensing, certification, and permitting," State Fire Marshal Jon Davine wrote. "This includes small sparklers that have been sold as novelties or party favors to accompany champagne bottles."

Davine also sent a notice to King of Sparklers LLC, a Florida-based business that he says sold and shipped sparklers to a Fall River establishment.

"The shipment of prohibited fireworks products into the Commonwealth constitutes a violation of Massachusetts General Law and the Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Code and presents a significant public safety concern," Davine wrote.

The fire marshal said the sparklers can burn at temperatures of more than 1,800 degrees and can remain hot enough to ignite even after they've been extinguished. That's what started a 2022 fire in Dracut that displaced nine people, Davine said.

"The tragic fire in Switzerland has a chilling similarity to the Station Nightclub fire in Rhode Island, which led to numerous safety reforms in Massachusetts bars and clubs," he said. "We just want to help these businesses keep their patrons and staff safe."