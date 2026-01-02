Swiss ski resort bar fire leaves desperate families waiting for news as authorities work to ID victims

Crans-Montana, Switzerland — In silence and in candlelight, residents and tourists in the upscale Swiss resort of Crans-Montana were still in shock on Friday, mourning the dozens of people killed in a blaze that tore through a popular bar in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Most of the victims were just teenagers celebrating the holiday, and the intensity of the deadly fire has left authorities with grim work to identify badly burned remains, which they say may take days, as desperate families are left to wait for word of their missing loved ones.

Swiss police have said about 40 people were killed and at least 115 others injured, most of them seriously. Italy's ambassador in Switzerland said the death toll at the resort, which is popular with Italians, was at least 47.

Video has emerged that shows the moment a man tried but failed to snuff the first flames in the basement of the Le Constellation bar with a white cloth. The fire swept upward, to the upper level of the building.

In videos posted on social media, people can be heard screaming as dozens raced to try and escape through narrow exits. Many suffered horrific burns and smoke inhalation, and dozens remained hospitalized on Friday across the country, as well as in neighboring France, Italy and Germany.

Some 36 hours after the disaster, which authorities say appears to have been accidental, at least two dozen people were still missing.

A flower with a note is laid after a fire broke out overnight at Le Constellation bar on Jan. 1, 2026, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Harold Cunningham/Getty

The facade of the bar was hidden on Friday behind a white barricade.

One survivor said bar staff had inadvertently sparked the inferno.

"One woman climbed onto another woman's shoulders with two bottles and birthday sparklers were going off," said 16-year-old French visitor Axel Cavalier. "She waved them too high, they hit the ceiling and it caught fire."

Lucas Rebot, 24, told CBS News he and his girlfriend tried to get into Le Constellation at 1 a.m., about 30 minutes before the fire started, but were told the venue was full and were turned away. He said he had been at the bar a few days earlier and noticed at the time that the ceiling was covered in foam insulation, "like a music studio."

CBS News' partner network BBC News and France's BFM TV published photos Friday that they said showed the moment the sound insulation on the ceiling was set alight just above people holding sparklers, as described by the witnesses.

Other witnesses have relayed similar information, though authorities have said only that there's been no indication of an attack or explosion, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"At no moment is there a question of any kind of attack," Beatrice Pilloud, the attorney general for Switzerland's Valais Canton, said Thursday, adding later that it was unclear how many people had been in the bar at the time of the fire, but that its maximum capacity would be one of the factors looked at as part of the investigation.

"For the time being, we don't have any suspects," she said when asked if anyone had been arrested. "An investigation has been opened, not against anyone, but to better understand the circumstances of this dramatic fire."

Forensic police and other officials are seen at the site of a New Year's Day fire that broke out at Le Constellation bar, Jan. 1, 2026, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Harold Cunningham/Getty

Forensic experts, meanwhile, have begun using dental and DNA records to identify the dead.

Clavier said one of his friends had died in the fire and two or three more were among those still listed as missing.

"The first objective is to assign names to all the bodies," Crans-Montana's mayor Nicolas Feraud said Thursday, adding that it could take days.

Mathias Reynard, who heads the regional Valais government, said it was essential to carry out the work "because the information is so terrible and sensitive that nothing can be told to the families unless we are 100 percent sure."

One of the first victims identified was a promising young Italian golfer Emanuele Galeppini, who was mourned by the Italian Golf Federation in a statement issued Thursday as "a young athlete who embodied passion and authentic values."

Crans-Montana is a popular destination for skiing, but is also an international golf resort in the warmer months.

Italian outlet SportMedia said Galeppini, originally from Genoa, was 16 years old. It said his father was in Crans-Montana and had spent much of Thursday searching for information about his missing son.