Southwick's Zoo visitors left stuck in the air, rescued after "Sky Ride" malfunctions again

Visitors at Southwick's Zoo in Mendon had to be rescued from gondolas that were stuck in the air on Monday after the "Sky Ride" attraction malfunctioned again.

The fire department responded with ladder trucks to reach people who were stranded high up. WBZ-TV's helicopter captured a firefighter carrying a child to safety down a ladder. Crews brought others to the ground with lift trucks.

Firefighters used ladders to bring some people on the Sky Ride to safety at Southwick's Zoo. CBS Boston

"This afternoon, the Skyfari Sky Ride at Southwick's Zoo experienced an unexpected issue that required the ride to be shut down mid-operation," a zoo spokesperson said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we contacted the Mendon Fire Department, who responded promptly and worked alongside our trained operations and security teams to safely assist guests from the ride's gondolas."

The Sky Ride gives guests an aerial view of the animals below. The ride takes visitors 30 feet in the air at its highest point.

In 2022, 40 people were rescued from the Sky Ride after an oil leak forced it to stop. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The zoo says that since then, it "developed a comprehensive emergency response plan specifically for the Skyfari Sky Ride and trained our team accordingly."

"The safety of our guests remains our top priority, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone involved," the zoo said.