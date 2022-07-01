Rescues made after Southwick's Zoo sky ride gets stuck
MENDON - A "sky ride" at the Southwick's Zoo got stuck on Friday, leaving people stranded in the air.
Fire officials reported that Mendon was requesting a technical team to the zoo, where there were "approximately 40 people stuck on the sky ride." There were no reports of any injuries.
Crews could be seen using ladders and lifts to bring people to safety, right above the animals in some cases.
A description of the ride on the zoo's website reads "See the zoo from above on our Skyfari Sky Ride! You'll get a bird's eye view of the African Plains, Deer Forest, chimpanzees, alligator, and more!"
