Southwest customers stranded at Logan Airport as airlines cancels 70% of service

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

BOSTON -- Hundreds are passengers are left stranded as Southwest Airlines cancels 69% of their flights countrywide. The chaos left some people stranded at Logan Airport, and others scrambling to get on other flights.

"Trying to get to Little Rock, and flight just got canceled with Southwest. Now I am just like, 'When am I going to get there?' questioned Victor Cruz, a member of the US Air Force working in intel gathering, "I need to report by tomorrow. The whole leadership is waiting for me. It has been a mess. This has happened before. I am supposed to be there by 8 am tomorrow, and it's already about to be 9 pm over here."

As of 6 p.m. Monday, 10 Southwest flights had been canceled in Boston. By then, the airline had canceled 2,700 flights across the US and delayed another 700.

The US Department of Transportation is looking into the debacle. They are trying to see if the cancellations were controllable, or if it violates the company's service plan.

Azikiwe Chandler is a Southwest passenger who just got in from Costa Rica. He was supposed to travel to Baltimore with his daughter, so she could see her younger sister. Now the pair is stuck in Boston until Wednesday. He said Southwest gave them a voucher for a place to stay Monday night, but they will have to come back on Tuesday if they hope to get another night for free.

"As I was making my way to the gate, I saw the phone, and it said flight canceled. There was no notification before that," explains Chandler, "[The customer service representative at the gate] said there were no flights until Friday. She starts school on Monday."

In a statement on Monday, Southwest said the geography of where the airlines flies became uniquely vulnerable to recent winter weather. They also blamed a lack of technology.