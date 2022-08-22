11-year-old with hammer broke into South Boston store at 4 a.m., police say

BOSTON - Boston police say they are helping a child and his family get social services after the 11-year-old allegedly broke into a 7-Eleven early Monday morning.

Police said they responded to the store on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m., and found a broken glass door at the entrance.

The boy was inside the store. According to police, he told officers he used a hammer to break in so he could get something to eat. Police said they searched his bag and didn't find any food, but they did recover vape cartridges from the store.

"Due to the victims' age, Officers were unable to charge the male with any criminal offenses but notified the juvenile male's parents and applied for the appropriate support services to be provided to the juvenile male and his family," police said.