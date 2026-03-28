24-year-old woman arrested, charged in deadly South Boston stabbing

A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly South Boston stabbing.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Old Colony Avenue on Friday. Boston Police said they arrived to find a 26-year-old man inside an apartment who had been stabbed, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. He was taken to a nearby Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died on Saturday. The man's identity has not been released.

South Boston resident, 24-year-old Gisselle Pascual, was arrested Friday night and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Her charges were upgraded to manslaughter on Saturday, according to police. Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said they decided to upgrade the charges once the victim had died.

Pascual will be arraigned in South Boston District Court on Monday.

Boston Police Homicide Unit is investigating. They ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 617-343-4470. People looking to submit information anonymously can do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, texting "TIP" to 27463 or using the BPD CrimeStoppers website.

BPD has also provided a confidential emotional support hotline for those impacted by the stabbing. People can call 617-431-0125 to speak with a trained professional if they are experiencing trauma related to incidents in their neighborhood.

South Boston is a Boston neighborhood with a large population of families and young adults. It is well known for its St. Patrick's Day parade.